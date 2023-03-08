President Biden, U.K., Australia prime ministers to meet in San Diego Monday

The White House said the focus of the bilateral meetings will be on the trilateral security partnership between the three nations.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia to discuss the partnership between the three nations.

The White House said the focus of the bilateral meetings will center on the security partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, called the AUKUS Partnership.

The White House didn't confirm a location or further details about Monday's meeting between the three leaders.

Biden made a series of campaign stops in San Diego County to support Rep. Mike Levin's congressional bid in Nov. 2022.

The White House said Biden will travel to Monterey Park to talk about his efforts to reduce gun violence. Biden is also scheduled to visit Las Vegas as part of the administration's West Coast tour.

The Associated Press reported the series of meetings comes amid speculation the leaders will make an announcement about Australia's plans to build nuclear-powered submarines.

Albanese gave few details of the U.S. trip, saying there would be further announcements about the arrangements. Albanese is visiting India through Saturday.

U.K. officials said Wednesday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet with Biden and Albanese in San Diego on Monday for talks on Australia's procurement of nuclear submarines under the AUKUS defense agreement among the three nations.

The previous Australian government infuriated France in 2021 by canceling a $66 billion contract for a French-built fleet of conventionally powered submarines and opting instead for nuclear-powered versions in a deal secretly brokered with the U.S. and Britain.

The deal came amid concern in Australia and the U.S. about China’s increasingly assertive presence in the Pacific region.

Albanese has stood by the AUKUS agreement to embrace nuclear technology. An announcement on whether Australia will opt for a version of the U.S. Virginia-class or British Astute-class submarines is expected soon.

Albanese made the remarks Wednesday to reporters at Perth Airport before boarding his plane to India.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.