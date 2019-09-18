OTAY MESA, San Diego — President Trump's official schedule indicates he will visit the U.S., Mexico border in Otay Mesa Wednesday afternoon following a fundraiser event at the U.S. Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego.

Trump traveled to San Diego last March when he visited Otay Mesa to view prototypes of his proposed border wall. During his visit, the president spent about an hour viewing the eight 30-foot-high samples that were built to offer an array of options for the wall Trump has promised to erect along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Wednesday's visit will take place after his scheduled fundraising event at the U.S. Grant Hotel, which is expected to raise close to $4 million for his reelection campaign.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at MCAS Miramar Wednesday morning after holding another fundraising event in Beverly Hills Tuesday night. Prior to his rare visit to Los Angeles, Trump began his two-day trip to California in San Francisco.

The visit this week marks Trump's fourth visit to the state during his presidency.