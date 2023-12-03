President Biden's set to visit San Diego | What it means for the city, world

The president will be joined by the prime ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom to detail plans of a security partnership known as AUKUS.

SAN DIEGO — All is set for President Joe Biden’s visit to San Diego on Monday.

Biden will be joined by the prime ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom to detail plans of a security partnership known as AUKUS.

The upcoming visit by Biden highlights a critical military alliance with both nations.

"It is a three country agreement to provide Australia with nuclear powered submarines for the purpose of securing what we call the Indo-Pacific region," said Dak Hardwick, vice president of International Affairs at the Aerospace Industries Association.

Hardwick says the partnership is critical, saying,"It represents only the second time that any nuclear fuel technology is going to be shared with another country. We've already shared it with the United Kingdom, but now this is another opportunity to share it with Australia."

He says submarines are a vital for defense and the agreement will have a huge economic impact for all nation’s involved.

"It really is a great opportunity not only for San Diego, but also almost southern California, as well as the two countries that are involved to really develop their workforce and have a huge economic impact that will be filled that will be felt globally," he adds.

Hardwick says the key takeaway from the partnership is the alliance among the three countries.

"Geopolitically, it signals that the United States the United Kingdom and Australia are completely locking our arms in see very much the world the same way," said Hardwick.

Biden is set to arrive in San Diego at some time early on Monday.