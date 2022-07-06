Preview of what's new at the 2022 San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair is rich in history and a lot of fried foods! The fair begins June 8 for opening day.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — This year’s theme for the San Diego County Fair is “Heroes Reunite.”

You can see life size superheroes at the Hall of Heroes Exhibit and organizers say everyone is excited for this year’s fair after being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparations are underway and every superhero you can imagine, you can probably find at the San Diego County Fair this year.

“Larger than life Hulk, Superman, Wonder Woman,” said Jennifer Hellman, marketing director for the San Diego County Fair. “If you didn’t get to go to Comicon, this is a good place to come,”

Guest can even ride the Batmobile! But other than the Hall of Heroes, there are other reasons to spend time at the fair.

“Some people come just for the food and other people come actually for the shopping and they’ll spend all day shopping, and of course those that come for the rides,” said Hellman.

With an array of food options, you really can’t go wrong with deep fried…Everything!

While Hellman has tried pretty much everything at the fair, she has her favorites.

“Tasti chips with jalapeno cheese on top and for sweets, if you haven’t had mom chocolate chip cookies, that is new this year,” said Hellman.

And for food vendors owners like Carmel Dyer, who’s from Australia and owns Australian Battered Potatoes, she has traveled down to Del Mar for the past 37 years for the San Diego County Fair.

Dyer says she’s been eagerly waiting for opening day.

“Just the excitement of seeing all our friends that we haven’t seen for a long time, revisiting people from the fair at the fair, there’s been quite a few changes, but we call that life,” said Dyer.

One of the few changes at the fair this year is that everything is electronic. Tickets must be purchased before you enter, and that also includes buying parking passes.

And weekday tickets will be slightly cheaper at $15 and weekend tickets will be $20.

So, whether it’s food, the rides, or musical acts, you’ll find it all at the San Diego County Fair!

The fair grounds are open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Wednesday, June 8 and closing day is on Monday, July 4th.

Visit the link here to purchase fair tickets and for more details on the San Diego County Fair.