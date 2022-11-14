Price-checking grocers for Thanksgiving ingredients as grocery prices skyrocket

CBS 8 is Working for You to help you budget how much Thanksgiving dinner will cost you this year as grocery prices skyrocket.

SAN DIEGO — As grocery bills increase, turkeys gobble up a lot of your Thanksgiving budget this year, you could save depending on where you shop for certain ingredients for your favorite dishes.

CBS 8 shopped for a family of four at Albertson's, Walmart, and Northgate.

Turkey:

Albertson's turkey: 0.69 per pound for members or $1.47 per pound for Butterball.

Walmart turkey: $1.68 per pound for Butterball

Northgate turkey: $1.29 per pound Butterball

Green Bean Casserole (canned beans, cream of mushroom soup, and fried onions):

Albertson's: $6.47

Walmart: $3.22

Northgate: $8.67

Sweet potato casserole (canned yams, mini marshmallows):

Albertson's: $4.78

Walmart: $3.85

Northgate: $6.48

Boxed stuffing:

Albertson's: $1.79

Walmart: $.88

Northgate: $2.99

Mashed potatoes and gravy:

Albertson's: $3.98

Walmart: $4.16

Northgate: $4.38

Cranberry sauce:

Albertson's: $1.99

Walmart: $1.76

Northgate: $2.49

Butter:

Albertson's: $4.99

Walmart: $4.48

Northgate: $3.99

Pumpkin Pie:

Albertson's: $9.99

Walmart: $5.38

Northgate: $4.99

If you bought a 12-pound turkey, your total cost:

Albertson's: $42.27-$51.63

Walmart: $43.89

Northgate: $49.47

If you have a Costco membership, we also checked prices there over the weekend:

0.99 per pound for Butterball Turkey

$9.99 48 oz gravy

$7.69 40 oz scallop potatoes

$13.99 40 oz cranberry stuffing

$7.79 2/32 oz trays mashed potatoes

Walmart is honoring its 2021 prices on turkeys and other staples such as stuffing, gravy, potatoes, and pumpkin pies.

Aldi matches Thanksgiving ingredients such as sweet potatoes, frozen vegetables, rolls, and apple pie with its 2019 prices until November 29.

CBS 8 is Working for your wallet all season long. On Tuesday, Abbie Alford compares the cost of Thanksgiving at home to dining out.