Prices increase for Valentine’s Day flowers amid shortage

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you’ve bought flowers for Valentine’s Day this year, you may have noticed higher prices.

“It has gone up this year, so we of course have to raise our prices, you know, it trickles down from the growers and the wholesalers to your local florist,” said Hilary Bateman, owner of Little House of Flowers on Friars Road.

Prices have gone up amidst a growing flower shortage due to shipping and supply chain issues and labor shortages. And that means paying a little more for your Valentine’s Day bouquet.

“A dozen red roses in a vase, last year we charged $85 dollars,” said Bateman. ‘This year it’s $95 just because of the flower cost increase.”

Mike Sherlock scored a nice bouquet for his fiancée.

“I got a half-dozen yellow, and a half-dozen pink,” said Sherlock. “It’s our last Valentine’s Day before we’re married so it’s an important one.”

At Petals by the Beach on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, they’ve been dealing with flower shortages too.

“Roses have gone up 20% in regards to the growers and it trickles down from COVID,” said owner Flora Gillenberg. “Shipping the roses, most of them come from Columbia and Ecuador, so it’s been hard to get.”

Flora and her staff have been gearing up for Valentine’s Day, and business has been steady – even on the day of the big game.

“We’re waiting for the bar to open down the street,” said Gillenberg. “And once they open, I know that all the men will come over and get their flowers before or afterwards.”

While bouquets are costing a little more this year, that’s not stopping Mike Sherlock from showing his fiancée just how much he loves her.

“I think it’s worth it for this one,” said Sherlock with a smile. “So money well spent.”