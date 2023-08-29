Prince Harry surprises Chula Vista movie goers ahead of 'Heart of Invictus' screening

Attendees took to social media as the Duke of Sussex dropped in for a meet and greet at AMC in Chula Vista before his Netflix docu-series premiere.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Duke of Sussex astonished some Chula Vista moviegoers at AMC 10 in Chula Vista Monday night during a private screening of his upcoming Netflix docu-series ''Heart of Invictus."

Prince Harry wanted to do something special for military members and veterans in San Diego County in partnership with USO, a nonprofit that supports U.S. military members.

Photos shared with CBS 8 show attendees GraceAnn Skidmore and Bonnie Pham taking a selfie with the Duke of Sussex.

AMC attendee GraceAnn Skidmore was one of the people who was able to meet Harry after the screening.

"As a military spouse, USO volunteer, and someone who is passionate about military advocacy this event was one of a kind and I am so thankful for the experience," she said on Instagram.

She thanked the USO and Netflix in her Instagram caption, but gave a special shout out to the long-standing advocacy work Prince Harry has done for veterans.

"Harry is every bit as gracious in person as in the media in his mission to support veterans across the world," she wrote.

Skidmore's plus-one Bonnie Pham took to Instagram to show her enthusiasm as he popped in as well.

"When it’s a random Monday night and Prince Harry crashes the premiere of his show in random Chula Vista,” Pham wrote on her Instagram reel.

"What a show, what a man, what a special surprise," the caption on Pham's photo reads.

Heart of Invictus premieres on Netflix on Aug. 30.

Heart of Invictus follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe: service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games. Premieres August 30 pic.twitter.com/tCjH7XQCHP — Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2023