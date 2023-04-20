Princess Nokia, Saucy Santana to headline 2023 San Diego Pride Festival

Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ artists Princess Nokia and Saucy Santana will headline the 2023 Pride Festival in Balboa Park starting July 15-July 16.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego, it’s time to ‘’See You Walk’’ at this summer’s 2023 Pride Festival in Balboa Park. Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ musical artists Princess Nokia and Saucy Santana were announced as this year’s headlining artists for the 2023 Pride Festival.

Starting July 15-16, the annual San Diego Pride Festival will combine music, food, art and advocacy together for a two-day event, kicking off with Saturday’s San Diego Pride Parade.

Saturday’s headliner Princess Nokia, the “I Love You But This Is Goodbye” singer and rapper has risen to popularity for her music and performances that celebrate identity.

“This year, especially when threats to our rights are coming from every direction, it’s important that we come together to celebrate and reaffirm our pride and our identities,” Princess Nokia said.

Sunday's headliner, rapper Saucy Santana, went viral on social media with the inescapable hit “Walk”, and catalogue of empowering rap songs.

"It's time for us to rise above the challenges we are facing and embrace the strength and resilience that define our diverse community. Let's stay loud, together in unity and love, and show the world that not only do we survive, we Thrive!," Saucy Santana said.

The two-day festival is a global event that welcomes more than 250,000 visitors from all around the world.

The 2023 San Diego Pride Festival will feature local LGBTQ+ artists across six stages and art exhibits. Along with local businesses, interactive cultural presentations, delicious food, HIV testing, and more.

"Our annual celebrations bring together hundreds of thousands of people who converge around LGBTQ arts and culture with clear social justice messages,” Fernando Z. López, Executive Director of San Diego Pride said. "It is now more vital than ever to remember that creating civic and artistic spaces where our LGBTQ community can safely and authentically be ourselves is a social justice issue."

For more information about the San Diego Pride Festival or the free San Diego Pride Parade, click here.

