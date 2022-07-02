Prisoner obtains San Diego deputy's gun, fires round inside Scripps Mercy Hospital

Police said no one was injured by the gunfire, but the deputy involved sustained a minor injury.

SAN DIEGO — A prisoner grabbed a San Diego deputy's gun, firing at least one round inside of a San Diego hospital on Saturday afternoon.

According to San Diego police, the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest.

"The scene has been secured and there is no threat to the hospital or the public," the San Diego Sheriff's Department said in statement.