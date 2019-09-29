SAN DIEGO — A Toyota Prius smashed into an Amtrak train in San Diego but the car's driver escaped the crash uninjured, a sheriff's sergeant

said today.

The crash occurred on the railroad tracks near Mile Post Marker 266.3,

where a northbound Amtrak train going 35 to 45 miles per hour struck the

Toyota, which was on the railroad tracks on the right of way, said Sgt. J. King

of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



"The female driver of the Prius had safely exited the Prius prior to

the collision,'' King said. ``No injuries were reported.''



Deputies were dispatched to the crash location about 9 p.m. Friday.



