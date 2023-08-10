Pro-Palestinian group hosts rally as Israel declares war after deadly attack

Two opposing groups clashed in Downtown San Diego, but no one was arrested, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Demonstrators across the country are taking to the streets to show their support for either Israel or Palestine as Israel declared war Sunday in response to the deadliest attack Israel has seen in decades.

A rally in favor of Palestine organized by the San Diego chapter of Palestinian Youth Movement brought out roughly 100 pro-Palestinian supporters to Downtown San Diego Sunday afternoon. Counter protestors also attended the rally in defense of Israel.

Members of the pro-Palestinian group said they want Americans to know that this has been taking place for years.

“There have been a lot of clashes in Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem, from the Israeli government, Sabrina Damanhoury said. "They’ve been going into our holy sites in Al-Aqsa Mosque in the church as well. It’s not something that we can say just started on Saturday, the seventh."

More than one hundred Pro-Palestinians called for recognition of the long standing violence on both sides in the middle east. But Pro-Israeli groups said it doesn't excuse what happened early Saturday morning when militants from Gaza entered Israel.

"They came house by house whether they were little kids with their moms," Laniado said.

“This isn’t about land, this isn’t about occupation. These people have gone in and slaughtered innocent civilians," Stephanie Nisan, an Israeli supporter said.

At first, the opposing groups stayed on opposite sides of the street. But tension flared as they crossed paths.

San Diego police officers spoke to the group organizing the rally and with the Israeli group Stand with Us demanding that the groups remain peaceful. But a motorcyclist with a Palestine flag blew exhaust towards those carrying an Israeli flag.

With a formal declaration of war and the death toll rising, local Israeli’s are on edge and taking to social media for support.

Israel supporters like Oz Laniado said this attack is bigger than Palestine.

“There are not many things that are black and white in Israel, but this is one of them. This not about supporting Palestine," he said. "This is supporting savages of Hamas, that President Biden called a terrorist group."

Police said no arrests were necessary.