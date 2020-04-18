WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them.

Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups.

Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.

President Donald Trump on Friday urged his supporters to “LIBERATE” three states led by Democratic governors, in effect encouraging protests against the stay-at-home restrictions to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The president tweeted Friday with the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to demand the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work. Some states under Republican leadership are edging toward easing up the mandates, though governors of both parties are suggesting they will be cautious.

They're also asking Washington to help them expand testing.

The United States is struggling to test enough people for the novel coronavirus so officials can track and control the spread of the disease.

That's a crucial first step to reopening parts of the economy, as President Donald Trump is pushing to do by May 1.

Trump's plan hinges on a downward trajectory of positive tests. It's been more than a month since he said "anybody who wants a test, can get a test.” Today, the reality on the ground is much different.

People report being unable to get tested, and health workers say supply shortages make more testing impossible.

RELATED: Mayor Faulconer, Supervisor Cox announce group to plan reactivation of economy

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

RELATED: San Diego Comic-Con International is canceled for 2020