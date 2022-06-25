The probation officer reportedly told the Doordash customer, "I don’t think your drivers going to make it today, but I brought you your food anyway.”

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Doordash delivery ended in an arrest for a Placer County man forcing a probation officer to make the delivery himself, according to a Facebook post by the Placer County Probation Department Saturday.

Two Placer County probation officers tracked down a man who had allegedly failed to comply with the conditions of his release. The man was found and arrested while driving in a Placer County neighborhood.

Probation officers learned that the man was delivering a McDonald's Doordash order to a customer when he was taken into custody.

Following the arrest, one of the probation officers delivered the man's Doordash order reportedly telling the customer, “I don’t think your drivers going to make it today, but I brought you your food anyway."

Probation Officers Wilson and Robles arrested a man while he was driving in a local neighborhood. Turns out the subject was delivering DoorDash to a customer when he was arrested. Officer Wilson never leaves a job unfinished, so he delivered the DoorDash food to the customer. pic.twitter.com/5qfnzthn5i — Placer Probation (@PlacerProbation) June 25, 2022