New program allows private citizens to become refugee sponsors

A nonprofit in San Diego has already been helping dozens of refugees connect with sponsors. The Biden Administration launched the program this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is not just a place of worship, but it's become a safe place for refugees who have just settled for protection in the United States and are looking for help to restart their life.

For most refugees, adapting to a new country means learning an entirely new language while navigating the hurdles of applying for a job and a place to live.

The Biden Administration has launched a new program that'll allow San Diegans to sponsor needy refugees.

It's called Welcome Corps. It's a collaboration among the departments of the state and nonprofits.

Many refugees are left alone, looking to restart their lives while carrying the trauma of fleeing their country.

Katherine Bom, a former refugee and now Executive Director of Refugee Net has supported dozens of migrants in need through her nonprofit.

Bom says Welcome, Corps. is intended to take some of the stress off of refugee resettlement agencies that have for decades handled the transition of new migrants into local communities.

According to data from the State Department, Refugee resettlement almost stopped under the Trump Administration.

Under President Joe Biden, the U.S. had only taken more than six thousand by the end of December.

Nonprofits hope this new program will help increase the number of migrants who have already been screened for protection in the United States.