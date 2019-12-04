SAN DIEGO — The father of a murder victim on Thursday voiced outrage over Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent decision to put the death penalty on hold.



Steve Herr’s 26-year old son Sam and his 23-year-old college friend Julie Kibuishi were murdered and dismembered by Ddan Wozniak in 2018.



“Dan Wozniak took the lives of Sam Herr and Julie Kibuishi. Governor Newsom took away their justice. And that governor, is immoral,” said Steve Herr.

Sam's parents were part of a passionate coalition of victims’ family members and district attorneys who spoke out against Newsom’s recent moratorium on the death penalty – urging him reverse course.



Earlier this week and despite the moratorium, prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty in the case of the Golden State killer, Joseph Deangelo, who killed 13 people.



Family pleas come during National Crime Victims Rights week.



During the candlelight tribute in San Diego for crime survivors, District Attorney Summer Stephan voiced concern for victims and their loved ones dealing with the drastic shift in the justice system.



However, not all victims’ family members are opposed to the governor’s decision.



Carlos and Elizabeth Munoz’s only son, Juan Carlos, was murdered in National City in 2015. His alleged killers were brought to justice, but they are not pushing for the death penalty.



In response, Governor Newsom on Thursday aid he sent his ‘heartfelt condolences’ to family members of victims killed by people now on death row. The governor further said that he met with many survivor families before making his decision.

Californians voted to approve the death penalty in 2012 and re-affirmed their stance again in 2016.