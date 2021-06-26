Protestors gather at Coronado High School, championship game won't be forfeited

We Stand United gathered outside of Coronado High to express their concerns and frustrations with the tortilla-throwing incident that has caught national attention

CORONADO, Calif. — Protestors marched near Coronado High School earlier on Saturday. They say they’re dissatisfied with the Coronado Superintendent’s response to the tortilla-throwing incident at last week’s championship basketball game against Orange Glen.

The Superintendent said after reviewing footage and talking to witnesses, the district will not require Coronado High to forfeit the championship game they won last weekend.

He said there was bad behavior from both sides but the protestors here today say that’s just not good enough.

“We no longer want Latino, Black and POC students to face this type damage due to racist traditions,” said Amanda with We Stand United.

“I think that the students should be held accountable, but a lot of the eyes need to go to the parents and the staffing. Racism starts at home, just like love does. So that’s where we can begin,” Amanda said.

On Thursday, the Escondido Union High School District board, also passed a resolution denouncing racism and racial discrimination. But Activist Tasha Williamson says the fight against racism needs to be waged by those in Coronado too.

“They have a history of racism here. When our kids from Lincoln and other areas from South of the 8 came here, they would chant with their parents and their students, ‘Here comes the prison bus’. This was in the early 2000s,” said Tasha Williamson, a local Social Justice Activist.

Senator Ben Hueso from Chula Vista is also calling on the CA Interscholastic Federation to revoke Coronado’s regional basketball championship in response to the incident but the CIF has announced that it won’t make a decision until they’ve gathered all the information from each school district.

San Diego County’s Human Relations Commission is also holding a special virtual meeting Monday, June 28 at 5 p.m. to get the public’s feedback on the incident.