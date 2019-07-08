SAN DIEGO — From self-driving cars to remote surgery, future tech will need 5G technology to function. But some are arguing that it comes at a cost. Local leaders are voting on ordinances that will decide where 5G will be set up and protesters came out Wednesday to voice their concerns.

According to a press release from the Center for Electrosmog Prevention (CEP) the rally was held against the County of San Diego’s proposed ordinances to facilitate 4G and 5G small cells for unincorporated areas of the county.

Protesters voiced concerns about health issues and radiation.

The CEP stated their position on the issue saying “due to dire safety concerns, there should be an absolute moratorium on 4g & 5G ‘small cell’ installations.”