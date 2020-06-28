Protest against San Diego police shooting of man underway downtown

The protest began at Sixth Avenue and A Street, where a small memorial was set up and began to grow with more flowers and photos Sunday morning.

SAN DIEGO — A "Justice for Leo" protest against Saturday's police shooting of a man on Sixth Avenue got underway at 11 a.m. Sunday at the scene of the incident, organizers said.

The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, when two officers from the San Diego Police Department noticed a man leaving a building on the west side of the street and thought he resembled a man sought in connection with a recent robbery, according to SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

The suspect -- who officers thought they recognized from a wanted poster -- pointed a gun at them, authorities said. The officers tried to engage the man, before he allegedly took out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at one of them, police said.



It was the officer in the street the suspect was aiming at, Dobbs said. Both officers shot at the man, who was hit and fell to the ground, he said.

The officers handcuffed the man and provided first aid before paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said. His condition was not released.



No officers were injured.

Protesters gathered at the scene late Saturday demanding police transparency. About 120 people gathered around police tape, many of them yelling at officers and demanding answers, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. They chanted "Hands up, don't shoot."