Protesters rally at Sacramento capital 'No Matter What' happens with the presidency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Protesters rallied at the capital Wednesday night calling for mental health reforms, police training and accountability, and taking funds from police and giving them to schools.

While the presidential race still being hotly contested, activists in Sacramento took to the streets to “Protest No Matter What.” That was the name of their rally Wednesday night.

Members of Sacramento Anti Police Terror Project and the Sunrise Movement, who have held numerous protests against police brutality and are calling to defund the police, say the issues they’re fighting for didn’t start four years ago.

And so they’re organizing to call for changes, no matter who is the next President of the United States.

