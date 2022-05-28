Protesters stand up against reported Russian war crimes

The House of Ukraine is speaking out and standing up against the rape of women and children in Ukraine.

SAN DIEGO — The House of Ukraine is speaking out and standing up against the rape of women and children in Ukraine. Many gathered in Balboa Park on Saturday to stand up against these crimes.

With Ukrainian flags raised high, friends are embracing one another as part of a global protest against the Russian war crimes.

Today’s demonstration is what organizers describe as visual inspiration.

Inna Kanevsky was at the protest. She’s a Ukrainian refugee who is horrified at the thought of innocent men women and children being violated.

"My heart breaks, my heart was breaking," said Kanevsky.

Women dressed in white clothes that were covered in red paint and wore flower wreaths as a symbol.

It follows a protest that originated in Latvia and Estonia, where women stood partially naked in front of the Russian embassy with their hands tied behind their backs, with white shirts and flower wreaths on their heads as well.

"Children as young as 8 months old the youngest victim as 8 months old are being raped," said an organizer on stage.

The war now going on for three months and doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said 50 to 100 Ukrainians die everyday on the war’s eastern front.

The House of Ukraine has set up several avenues for you to help both financially and non-financially. You can donate to help people in Ukraine by visiting the House of Ukraine website.