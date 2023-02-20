Protestors hold President's Day rally at the border to 'Save Friendship Park'

Several protestors gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, calling President Joe Biden to halt construction at Friendship Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Several protestors gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border wall Monday, calling President Joe Biden to halt construction at Friendship Park.

"Saving Friendship Park is a worthy aspiration that we still have," said Pedro Rios of the American Friends Service Committee. "There's still that opportunity to do so. President Biden needs to make a decision. That decision is quite clear."

The Biden Administration plans to construct 30-foot walls across Friendship Park. Rios said President Biden could either be remembered as the president who finished former President Donald Trump's border wall or he can be remembered as the president who saved Friendship Park.

In January, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it is resuming construction to replace the border barrier at Friendship Park. It was temporarily put on hold in August 2022 as CBP received feedback from the community.

According to CBP, the project includes replacing the dilapidated primary and secondary border barriers along the border.

The park has served as a meeting spot for families and groups on both sides of the border for years. Though CBP said people would be allowed to continue using the park once construction is complete, protestors worry the park will never be the same.

"Since last year, [President Biden] has been pushing for policies that resemble Trump's policies," said Rios. "It indicates that he is pointing toward the 2024 election with a harder stance on border issues. By implication, that means these decisions will impact border communities."

CBS 8 contacted the White House for comment but has not heard back.