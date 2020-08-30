Protests continue in Portland for 90+ nights, police investigating homicide downtown

Participants in a pro-Trump rally clashed with counter-demonstrators downtown before the fatal shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police shut down SW 3rd Avenue south of SW Alder Street to investigate a fatal shooting as a pro-Trump rally clashed with counter-demonstrators Saturday night.



The pro-Trump rally had made its way to downtown Portland from Clackamas Town Center. It got the attention of protesters who planned to gather in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center.

Portland police confirmed the fatal shooting at around 9:20 p.m. They were looking for witnesses, they said. They have not said whether the shooting is connected to the clashes between the Trump rally and counter-protesters.

Portland Police have shut down SW 3rd to the south of Alder. Officers say they’re investating a shooting. Looking for eye witnesses. — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) August 30, 2020

.@PortlandPolice just confirmed they're investigating a homicide downtown. — mila mimica (@MilaMimica1) August 30, 2020

Portland police said in a press release that officers heard gunshots coming from the area of SW 3rd Avenue and Alder Street. When officers arrived on scene, there was a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim died on scene.

A correspondent for The New York Times, Mike Baker, and the Willamette Week are both reporting that the victim of the shooting was wearing a hat with the insignia of the far-right group Patriot Prayer on it.

Police said it is not releasing any suspect information at this time. But they ask anyone with any information or perhaps video of the incident to notify an officer or contact homicide detective Rico Beniga, 503-823-0457 Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Sergeant Joe Santos 503-823-0406 Joseph.Santos@portlandoregon.gov .

NEW: 1 man has been shot and killed in Portland.



The man was wearing a hat with insignia for Patriot Prayer, a far-right group.https://t.co/vxK3J0NH2t — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Mayor Ted Wheeler's office said it will address the shooting Sunday morning.

Protesters gathered in front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown following the violence between the pro-Trump rally and counter-protesters.

BLM protestors are outside the federal courthouse pic.twitter.com/JADhHNnes9 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020

Reporters, who have been following the caravan since it left the Clackamas Town Center, reported increased clashing and violence with counter-protesters as the pro-Trump rally came into downtown Portland.

Protests have taken place almost daily for over 90 nights in Portland following the death of George Floyd, who died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

They are shooting protestor with paint balls and mace. https://t.co/UvaNmlgEr2 — Griffin - Live from Portland (@GriffinMalone6) August 30, 2020

Driving through crowds and macing out of vehicles at SW 4th and Washington. pic.twitter.com/dCNJxYlkYn — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 30, 2020

Counter protestor throws egg, MAGA sprays car pic.twitter.com/D6lPNdmy0g — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020

Some arrests were made, according to Portland police.

A political rally is caravanning throughout downtown Portland. There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 30, 2020

On Friday night, a group sat in the lobby of Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment complex demanding to speak with him.

They eventually left after a few hours. The mayor never met with them. KGW reached out to Wheeler's office and has not heard back.

A larger group, estimated of about 150 by The Oregonian/OregonLive, were outside and listened to speakers and music.