A civil rights activist of the 1960s compares the protests today to the historic events of the past

Bishop George Dallas Mckinney who marched along with Martin Luther King Jr., shares his words of wisdom about the unrest today.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — "I understand the depth of anger. I lived through nearly 100 years of that," said Bishop George Dallas Mckinney.

Bishop Mckinney lives in Chula Vista now, but in the 1960's, he marched with one of the greatest American civil rights leaders - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Martin used to tell us that we will either learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools," added Mckinney.

He says the civil rights movement today differs from back then. For one, most of the protesters are younger and have a different attitude.

"Today we have a group of young people who don't have the exposure to the philosophical teachings of MLK and do not have the patience to deal with injustices and inhumanity," said Mckinney.

However, both movements have the same goal.

"There is a demand that there will be justice for all," said Mckinney.

Civil unrest in the '60s led to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 1968 - providing equality for all.

"First, things are better today than they were back then. I can testify to that." "We have a tremendous number of people of color in public office now, elected to serve," said Mckinney.

Bishop Mckinney commends protesters for seizing the moment now to invoke more change and wants to remind everyone to chose the path of righteousness as Martin Luther King Jr. did.