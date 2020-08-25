3 arrests made during San Diego protest over Black man shot by police in Wisconsin

A group of 50+ people protested what SDPD called "the Kenosha (WI) incident" in which a Black man shot by police in Wisconsin on Sunday.

SAN DIEGO — Three people were arrested Monday during a protest outside San Diego Police Department Headquarters downtown. A group of more than 50 people demonstrated outside the building Monday evening protesting what SDPD called "the Kenosha (WI) incident" in which a Black man shot by police in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Jacob Blake, 29, was hospitalized in serious condition after he was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle. The shooting quickly gained national attention when a cellphone video made by an onlooker circulated on social media.

SDPD reported that the local group protesting outside its headquarters blocked the entrance/exit driveways at one point and were given warnings to let officers in and out.

2/2 Officers moved forward to clear the entrance/exit when an officer was hit in the head with a cane. Several officers were punched. One arrest was made for the assault on the officer with a cane and two arrests were made for resisting/obstructing the officers. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 25, 2020

Officers moved to clear the driveways when one officer was hit in the head with a cane and others were punched, according to SDPD. One arrest was made for the assault on the officer with the cane and two additional arrests were made for resisting/obstructing officers, according to the department.

The shooting of Blake drew condemnation from Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who called out 125 members of the National Guard to quell protests which spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday.