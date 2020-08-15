Encinitas students protest alleged discrimination at high school district

Students at San Dieguito High School Academy said they were racially discriminated against, and are demanding curriculum change from the district

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Students in Encinitas said their school district is not making the grade when it comes to dealing with issues of racism. On Friday, Aug. 14, dozens stood to protest at San Dieguito High School Academy to call for a change.

They said addressing racism and inequality throughout the school system is long overdue.

Madi Logan graduated from San Dieguito High School Academy last year. She said that as one of just a few students of color, she experienced racism at the school firsthand.

"I had a lot of people throwing things at my hair and touching it and making really aggressive comments toward me," said Logan.

On Friday, Logan returned to the scene of that memory to join the dozens of protesters.

Students are demanding that San Dieguito Union High School District create a more inclusive curriculum and more support for students.

Organizers with the group, Equality4Encinitas, said they contacted the district numerous times since July, hoping to get this issue on the district board's meeting agenda.

Encinitas4Equality Encinitas4Equality has 439 members

They said they were told that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there is no time to address their concerns.

“We know that COVID is on the agenda and we think that they need to address the other pandemic, which is systemic racism,” said Mali Woods-Drake, co-founder of Equality4Encinitas.