Huge 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted in yellow letters near White House

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An enormous 'Black Lives Matter' mural was painted in bright yellow letters across several blocks of 16th Street in Washington, D.C. early Friday morning.

The city cleared the street so painters could finish the mural.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted aerial video of the mural after she announced that section of 16th Street near the White House is now called "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

Bowser said one way the city is working to combat graffiti is with art. She said the city reached out to artists through the District's Mural program.