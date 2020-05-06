Watch live: Gavin Newsom to address Californians on unity

The address follows meetings Newsom had with community, faith & youth leaders, small business owners & elected officials on racism and how we move forward as a state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Newsom will address Californians on Friday at noon from Sacramento.

The address follows meetings the governor had throughout the state with community, faith and youth leaders, small business owners and elected officials on racism and how we move forward as a state.

This is the governor’s first address since Monday. During that speech, Newsom said, “The black community is not responsible for what's happening in this country right now. We are. Our institutions are responsible, and we are accountable to this moment. People have lost patience because they haven't seen progress."

California and the nation have seen protests day after day over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota. Earlier this week, San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore asked for 200 National Guard troops be sent to the county to assist local law enforcement officers where needed.

Retired Marine Lt. Colonel Hal Kempfer said part of their mission is to add an element of seriousness, gravity, and surprise.

“Just seeing them out there in their uniforms with their vehicles helmets and everything on the protests,” said Kempfer.

He said National Guards can act as a deterrent, to prevent the type of violence that destroyed much of La Mesa’s quaint downtown.