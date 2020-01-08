City of La Mesa issues temporary area restriction order for upcoming protest around police department property

Area restriction prohibits the possession of certain items like spray paint, knives and rocks from Aug 1 at 12 p.m. to Aug 2 at 5:30 a.m.

LA MESA, Calif. — The appointed Director of Emergency and Disaster for La Mesa issued an executive order Friday for a temporary area restriction around the parcel of land that the La Mesa Police Department sits on.

The Executive order is issued from Saturday, August 1 at 12 p.m. through Sunday, August 2 at 5:30 a.m.

The restricted area is identified in detail in the executive order and references specific edges including sidewalks, fences, and railroad tracks on University Ave., Allison Ave., Baltimore Dr., and Spring St.

The order lists prohibited items within the restricted area including firearms, knives, clubs, pepper spray, mace, rocks, baseball bats, fireworks, tasers, paintball guns, aerosol paint containers, poles, sticks, dowels, boards (including when used for signs or banners), glass bottles, and any other item generally considered an "implement of riot".

Earlier on Friday, the La Mesa Police Department released a statement that they were aware of a planned protest and march that was scheduled for Saturday, Aug 1 at 3:30 p.m. They referenced that plans were in place to facilitate a "peaceful event for all involved."

The statement stated that the police "ask those participating in the protest to also respect the rights of others by not blocking roadways. This will also ensure clear pathways for ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars responding to any emergencies."