Protesters to demand firing of 2 police officers at La Mesa demonstration

The protest against police use of excessive force is slated for 1 p.m. outside the La Mesa Police Department headquarters on University Avenue.

LA MESA, Calif. — A protest against police use of excessive force against people of color is set to take place Sunday afternoon in La Mesa, where the same sort of demonstration two weekends ago spun out of control into destructive anarchy.

The planned demonstration is intended to be a non-violent call for change in law enforcement and official accountability for several widely condemned police encounters that played out recently in the eastern San Diego County city. The protest is slated for 1 p.m. outside the La Mesa Police Department headquarters on University Avenue.

"We are Peaceful!," organizer Tasha Williamson posted on Twitter. "We are Unified! We Want JUSTICE!"

Among the demands that will be voiced by participants during the rally at La Mesa police headquarters, according to planners, will be the firing of two LMPD officers -- one involved in the allegedly abusive May 27 arrest of a young man near Grossmont Transit Center, the other in the serious injuring by a police projectile of a 59-year-old woman taking part in the raucous protest three days later.

The May 30 demonstration began in an orderly fashion but was followed by burglary, looting and arson fires that destroyed several commercial buildings, including two banks.