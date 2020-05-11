Riot declared in downtown Portland; Oregon National Guard activated

The declaration was made after protesters smashed windows in downtown Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore — A riot was declared and the Oregon National Guard was activated in response to demonstrators smashing windows in downtown Portland.

The declaration was made around 6:45 p.m. by "unified command," a law enforcement partnership made up of Oregon State Police (OSP), the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown organized the command group to address potential violence in Portland this week, with tensions heightened from the election.

KGW's Mike Benner tweeted photos and videos of broken windows on 6th Avenue and West Burnside, as well as Southwest 10th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street.

More broken windows on SW 10th

At least ten people have been arrested. Officers warned demonstrators to leave the area.

Arrests on SW Park

Unified command said a loaded rifle, commercial-grade fireworks and hammers had been seized from people who were arrested. MCSO has been posting updates on the status of the riot on behalf of the unified command.

In their 10 p.m. update, the unified command announced that the riot declaration in downtown Portland had been rescinded shortly after 9 p.m. The declaration lasted for roughly two hours, officials said, and officers had “disengaged in an effort to deescalate the situation.”

Loaded rifle seized in arrest. Deputies arrested a man believed to have thrown a Molotov cocktail at PPB officers. Deps. seized a rifle w/ a full magazine. They also recovered add'l magazines, commercial grade fireworks, a knife & spray paint cans.

Around 10:30 p.m., there was still a group of protesters marching around downtown Portland. Unified command declared a group at SW Broadway and SW Washington Street an unlawful assembly. They ordered the crowd to move or be subject to arrest or citation.

As expected, more squads of Police have arrived, and they have declared this an Unlawful Assembly.

The riot declaration and decision to bring in the National Guard were made in response to one group of protesters, who began the night at North Park Blocks before marching through downtown.

Another group of demonstrators, estimated at a couple hundred people, was gathered along the waterfront. They first gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland before marching to the waterfront, at one point disrupting traffic on the Morrison Bridge. The Defend Democracy Coalition, a coalition of more than 50 different community groups, organized the demonstration, calling on protesters to “stand up for Black lives, demand that every vote be counted and defend our democracy.”

Participating groups included faith organizations, labor unions and numerous activist groups. Unified command thanked organizers for "managing their event safely." They marched back to Revolution Hall by 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s events follow a largely peaceful gathering and march through Southeast Portland on election night. Estimates from journalists in the crowds at Tuesday night’s “unity march” said hundreds of people marched from Revolution Hall through the streets of Southeast Portland chanting the names of Black people killed by law enforcement.

Authorities said they did not observe any violence; some in the crowd were openly carrying firearms. Vandalism, largely graffiti, was seen at several locations, including Central Catholic High School and Revolution Hall.