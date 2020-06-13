More anti-racism protests planned for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Several protests will be held Saturday in San Diego County to demonstrate against racism and inequality in the justice system.



Students and parents of the Coronado Unified School District led a march at 11 a.m. to bring attention to "a pervasive racism in the district," said organizer Anne Edwardson.



The group met at Spreckels Park, 601 Orange Ave., and marched to the superintendent's office.



Students and parents "have unified in recent days due to the lack of response from the school district to their repeated requests for change," Edwardson said.



The Party for Socialism and Liberation - San Diego and other activist groups at noon hosted "March & Rally: Defund the Police. Fund the People!" in downtown San Diego at Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway.