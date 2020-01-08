Protest and march to take place outside La Mesa Police Department Saturday

"The La Mesa Police Department is aware of a planned protest and march that is scheduled to take place at the police station tomorrow, August 1st , beginning at 3:30 p.m. We have instituted plans in place to facilitate a peaceful event for all involved. Members of the public planning to visit the downtown La Mesa area are advised they may experience traffic delays and businesses may be closed earlier than usual. We ask those participating in the protest to also respect the rights of others by not blocking roadways. This will also ensure clear pathways for ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars responding to any emergencies. The La Mesa Police Department has made numerous attempts to communicate with organizers of the protest and march so we can work together to ensure a safe environment where their voices can be heard. Unfortunately, all attempts to contact the organizers have been unsuccessful. It is our goal that tomorrow’s event is a safe exercise of the right to peaceably assemble. We have teamed with our mutual aid partners across the county to ensure we have ample resources on hand to handle violent civil unrest should the need arise. Should those attending resort to committing acts of violence or other crimes, they will be subject to arrest and the event will be legally declared an unlawful assembly. Anyone choosing to remain in the area will be subject to arrest per California Penal Code section 409. The violation is a misdemeanor."