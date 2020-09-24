Protesters in San Diego demand justice after ruling in Breonna Taylor case

"Hearing the decision is like, are you kidding me? Seeing them go into a state of emergency before they release the decision -- everybody is tired of all of it. We just want justice, it's not too much to ask and that's what we're expecting. At this point we're demanding it," said organizer Athena Bazalaki.

Most protesters dispersed Wednesday night around 9:15 p.m. saying they will come back each night at 8 p.m. to the area of 8th Avenue and B Street.



Around 10:15 p.m Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department declared the protest an unlawful assembly because of "acts of violence and vandalism in front of (police) headquarters.



"Demonstrators are ordered to immediately disperse. If you do not do so you may be arrested," the department tweeted. "There are several routes allowing free movement out of the area."



Officers clashed with the demonstrators on at least two occasions and arrested at least three individuals, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. It was not immediately clear what crimes the arrestees were suspected of committing.



Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was shot and killed by Louisville police officers during a botched drug raid on her home in March. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.



A grand jury in Louisville on Wednesday decided that no officers will face charges in relation to Taylor's death.



Prosecutors argued the two officers who fired at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at by Taylor's boyfriend.



The officer who fired the fatal shot and another officer who fired his weapon at Taylor face no charges, but former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison was indicted with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went through Taylor's apartment and into an adjoining unit.