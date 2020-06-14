Watch live: Protests against racial injustice continue across San Diego

Several demonstrations are planned for Sunday across San Diego including a motorcycle Unity Ride, protest in La Mesa and more.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For the third weekend in a row, demonstrations against racial prejudice,

Noon update:

A Unity Ride titled San Diego Motorcycle Set is holding a rally to protest police violence. It is starting at the Rite Aid parking lot at 1735 Euclid Avenue and traveling to La Mesa Police headquarters where a larger protest is scheduled at 1 p.m.

Police estimated about 70 people were there on bikes at the start of the event.

Also getting underway at noon was a Walk for Equality in Pacific Beach starting and ending at Crystal Pier.

10 a.m.

Sunday morning a Black Lives Matter protest was held at Spreckels Park in Coronado for families with children of all ages.

Upcoming demonstrations in San Diego

1 p.m.