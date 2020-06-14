x
Watch live: Protests against racial injustice continue across San Diego

Several demonstrations are planned for Sunday across San Diego including a motorcycle Unity Ride, protest in La Mesa and more.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For the third weekend in a row, demonstrations against racial prejudice, 

Noon update:

A Unity Ride titled San Diego Motorcycle Set is holding a rally to protest police violence. It is starting at the Rite Aid parking lot at 1735 Euclid Avenue and traveling to La Mesa Police headquarters where a larger protest is scheduled at 1 p.m. 

Police estimated about 70 people were there on bikes at the start of the event.

Also getting underway at noon was a Walk for Equality in Pacific Beach starting and ending at Crystal Pier.

10 a.m.

Sunday morning a Black Lives Matter protest was held at Spreckels Park in Coronado for families with children of all ages. 

Upcoming demonstrations in San Diego

1 p.m. 

A group of protesters will gather at the La Mesa Police Station on University Avenue to demand the firing of several officers involved in the violent arrest of Amaurie Johnson and an incident in which a protester, Leslie Furcron, was shot with a nonlethal round and hospitalized. The event will be held outside the La Mesa Police Station at 8085 University Ave. 

