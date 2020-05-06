Protests continue in San Diego County on Friday

Planned protests Friday include Escondido and Carlsbad in the afternoon.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Several protests are planned for Friday to call on justice for George Floyd across the county.

Escondido, CA at 2 p.m.

One of several protests planned in San Diego County for Friday is expected to get underway in Escondido around 2 p.m. The Black Lives Matter protest is expected to gather at Escondido City Hall.

"This is a non-violent protest," read a flyer posted on social media about the march. "Justice for the countless lives cut short because of police brutality in the U.S."





Carlsbad, CA at 2 p.m.

Another protest march is set to start at 2 p.m. in Carlsbad. Social media posts for the afternoon event show it planned for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This Black Lives Matter protest is expected to start at the cross street of Carlsbad Village Drive and Highway 101.