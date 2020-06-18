San Diego Black leaders to discuss local police report amid Black Lives Matter protests

The event organized by RISE San Diego will cover several topics from 6 - 7:15 p.m. on a Zoom call you can RSVP for online.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A webinar scheduled for Thursday evening aims to educate the community about several areas of concern in the Black community including the demands of protesters who have been holding Black Lives Matter demonstrations around San Diego in recent weeks. The event organized by RISE San Diego will cover the topics from 6 - 7:15 p.m. on a Zoom call with a variety of speakers on hand.

The virtual discussion looks to shed light on what protesters mean when they call for the defunding and disbanding of police departments. Speakers will also address how a recent budget vote by the San Diego City Council impacts local urban communities. RISE San Diego wants to inform allies on how they can still make a difference despite the council's approval of the budget which included a $27 million increase in the budget for the San Diego Police Department.

"Black social justice advocates will offer expert commentary on what cities across the nation have done to change policing practices, and offer next steps for the local movement," according to organizers.

Speakers on Thursday's call are scheduled to be:

Anthony DiMartino, former policy advisor for Assemblymember Shirley Weber

Brian Pollard, executive director of Urban Collaborative Project

Dr. Kyra R. Greene, executive director of Center on Policy Initiatives

Reverend Shane Harris, founder of The People’s Alliance for Justice

Dr. Zachary Green, professor at University of San Diego