San Diego community activists demand action following controversial arrest by Carlsbad Police

The police department and a bystander both released videos of the incident. Civil liberties advocates said the incident went from volatile to violent unnecessarily. They are now asking for police reform, specifically the use of de-escalation tactics. According to the NCCLC, on Wednesday, July 15, along with community members from many allied organizations, it met with Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Carlsbad, Mickey Williams.



NCCLC said it called Thursday's meeting to address “the use of force/contentious tasering and arrest of a Black man by the Carlsbad PD on 6/11/20.”



According to the NCCLC, it provided a list of questions and demands to the Carlsbad Police Department for information, some of which were addressed by the Assistant Chief that included the following: