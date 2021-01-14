San Diego preparing for Biden inauguration, possible protests

In Washington DC, as many as 20,000 National Guardsmen have been deployed there.



In Sacramento and other state Capitols throughout the country, additional security measures are also in place after the FBI announced armed protests are being planned in all 50 states starting Saturday through January 20.



“What we saw we don’t want repeated [in] any way, form or shape," said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.



Stephan said her office is working alongside enforcement agencies to ensure if something were to happen locally, they're ready.



“We’ve been preparing here in San Diego," said Stephan. "We want to be over prepared."



While she did not give specifics, she warned anyone taking part in violent acts will be prosecuted under state or federal law.



“We stand by peaceful protests, by people exercising their first amendment but the United States attorney and I are united that people who violate the law are going face consequences," she said.



San Diego Police Chief Dave Nisleit echoed Stephan's warning, telling News 8, in part, "If demonstrations do occur, the department will always facilitate peaceful protests so that community members' voices can be heard. Violent actions will not be tolerated."