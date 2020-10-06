San Diego man charged with possessing 'Molotov cocktails' during La Mesa protest

Zachary Alexander Karas of San Diego is accused of possessing incendiary devices and fireworks when he was arrested for not dispersing from an unlawful assembly.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been charged with possessing incendiary devices known as "Molotov cocktails" during the May 30 protest in La Mesa that was followed by looting and riots, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer.

According to the complaint, 28-year-old Zachary Alexander Karas of San Diego and his girlfriend were sitting in front of trolley tracks located at the corner of Allison Avenue and Spring Street as part of the protest. Karas was present when police officers were asking the crowd to disperse for an unlawful assembly, according to authorities.

The orders were reportedly given once fires had been set and buildings and property were being damaged. The acts of violence and vandalism followed several hours of protest earlier in the day.

Authorities said Karas failed to leave the area and was subsequently arrested. In his possession, officers found two glass bottles with wicks that contained gasoline and fireworks.

“The Constitution strongly protects the First Amendment right of all to speak out and peacefully protest,” said Brewer. “My office is committed to protecting that First Amendment right. Violence, however, by a relatively small number of opportunists who sought to wreak havoc, destroy property, and threaten the safety of peaceful protestors will not be tolerated.”

An agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives inspected the bottles and found them to be "functioning incendiary devices."