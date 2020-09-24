Hundreds protest in San Diego after ruling in Breonna Taylor case

The San Diego protest remained peaceful early in the evening with just one confrontation where protesters blocked the street when a driver took off.

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 400 protesters marched through Downtown San Diego on Wednesday night after the ruling in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

"We are tired. We are done. It’s not right and we are not being treated as humans and we will keep fighting until we all treated as humans," said organizer Athena Bazalaki.

Bazalaki with Run for Breonna and a supporter of Black Lives Matter helped organize the march after one of the three officers was charged in the case. The botched drug raid took place in March in which officers entered an apartment on a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky, shooting several rounds and killing Taylor.

"There should not be some exceptions for these no-knock warrants and any racial disparities," said Deanna Salcido with MXMS United.

Officer Brett Hankison was not charged with Taylor's death but for shooting at a neighboring apartment.

"I see a lot of people who are fighting for what is right," said Bazalaki. "The only way we can make change, is if we make sure our voices are heard."

“Say her name” was chanted in the streets Wednesday and has been a refrain at Black Lives Matter protests including those across the country after a white police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

"If you are out here and you're not black and you call yourself an ally, this is time for you guys to show through actions," said one San Diego protester.

There have also been calls for justice and police reform in the past several months. San Diego police and sheriffs have since stopped using the carotid restraint.

"I’m a woman of color, as you can see, and I had to have the talks with my sons when they started driving on their own about what to do," Salcido said.

Activists continue calling for stronger reform, defunding police, and racial equality.

"We won’t sleep. We won’t stop. We will keep going," said Bazalaki.

Most protesters dispersed Wednesday night around 9:15 p.m. saying they will come back each night at 8 p.m. to the area of 8th Avenue and B Street.

A smaller group were gathered near San Diego police headquarters later in the night. Around 10:15 p.m., SDPD reported it was declaring an unlawful assembly due to "acts of violence and vandalism" and ordered demonstrators to disperse.