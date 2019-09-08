SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Medical Examiner’s investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who suffered severe burn injuries and told first responders his name was Randy.

The picture above is an artist’s rendering of the man injured on July 4 under an overpass bridge in Carmel Valley. Medical Examiner’s Investigator Tessa Lee said it appears the man set himself on fire. Six days later, he died in the hospital due to his extensive injuries.

Investigators want to notify his family. Due to the burns, his fingerprints could not be obtained, and it was not possible to determine if he had tattoos or a birthmark.

The unidentified man is believed to be either Hispanic or Caucasian, in his 20s to his early 40s, with short dark hair, green or hazel eyes, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 270 pounds.

Lee said the man possibly is homeless.

The investigator said San Diego Police Officers and San Diego Fire paramedics were called just before 9 p.m. on July 4 to the area under the overpass at Old El Camino Real and Carmel Valley Road. They responded and took him to the UCSD Medical Center Burn Unit.

Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the man is asked to call the Investigations Unit of the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at (858) 694-2905 and reference case number 2019-01765.