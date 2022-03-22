Oceanside holding ribbon cutting for first operating potable water reuse project in San Diego County

Starting this year, the project will provide more than 20% of the City of Oceanside's water supply, or 3-5 million gallons per day.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Tuesday is a big day for San Diego County as a first-of-its-kind project that will change how we get our drinking water will open.

Pure Water Oceanside will be the first operating potable water reuse project in San Diego County. Pure Water Oceanside will purify recycled water to provide a local water supply that is clean, safe and drought-proof.

The plant will recycle the water using state-of-the-art purification technology that replicates and accelerates nature's natural recycling process. According to a press release announcing the opening, the project leads the way in San Diego County by providing a sustainable water supply for its residents, businesses and visitors.

Starting this year, the project will provide more than 20% of the City of Oceanside's water supply, or 3-5 million gallons per day. According to the Pure Water website, the water purification process is a six-step process which includes:

Ultrafiltration - Filters remove bacteria and suspended solids from reclaimed water.

Reverse Osmosis - Ultra-fine filters remove salt, viruses, bacteria, pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Ultraviolet Light and Advanced Oxidation - The final polishing step neutralizes any remaining substances.

Injection - Minerals are added before the water is injected into the Mission Basin.

Treatment - Water is extracted from the aquifer and treated again at the city's Mission Basin Groundwater Purification Facility.

Delivery- The water is distributed to customers!

Currently, Oceanside imports most of its water from the Sacramento Bay Delta and the Colorado River, each hundreds of miles away and requiring significant energy and infrastructure costs to run and maintain.