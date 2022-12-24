Pursuit suspect crashes into ambulance in Oceanside; all aboard transported to hospital

Three people aboard an ambulance in Oceanside were transported to hospitals on Christmas Eve after a speeding pursuit suspect struck them.

San Diego Sheriff's were called to a home on Casa Bonita Way in the Vista area around 8 p.m. following reports of a disturbance or altercation, according to a Sheriff's Watch Commander on duty.

When deputies arrived at the home, the suspect fled the scene, leading authorities on a pursuit through North San Diego County, authorities said.

The pursuit ended when the unidentified suspect crashed into an ambulance at College Boulevard and Vista Way in Oceanside.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed an SUV with extensive front-end damage, believed to be driven by the suspect, and an ambulance left in the middle of an intersection surrounded by other emergency vehicles.

San Diego Sheriff's said the ambulance driver was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Deputies said two paramedics also aboard the ambulance that was hit were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The pursuit suspect was taken to a hospital with moderate to significant injuries.

Oceanside Police Department issued a traffic advisory at College Boulevard and Vista way due to the crash.

Southbound College Boulevard at Waring Road to Vista Way was shut down for several hours while authorities investigated the crash.