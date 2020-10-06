Push for street dining and shopping in La Jolla Shores

The City of San Diego released a guide on how to apply for a Temporary Outdoor Business Operating Permit ahead of council approval.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The City of San Diego is taking orders ahead of City Council approval on an emergency ordinance that would allow open air dining and shopping in streets, sidewalks, and parking lots.

The city released a guide for businesses submitting a plan under the proposed Temporary Outdoor Business Operation permit project.

“We're going to take that process and make it easier so that people can go about their business and do their shopping and get go out to eat, supporting the local restaurant community,” said Elyse Lowe, Development Services Director, City of San Diego.

Communities such as North Park, Downtown, La Jolla, Little Italy and La Jolla Shores have shown interest in street, sidewalk and parking lot dining to create a new experience and boost business.

“This is a great idea and simple to do,” said Fabio Speziali, owner of Italian restaurant Osteria Romantica.

Street café dining is common in across Europe.

“This little plaza would bridge a plaza and be a win-win for everybody,” said Speziali.

Across the street on Avenida De La Playa is Italian restaurant Piatti, where the general manager said they’ve had to cut capacity. In the bar area they had to eliminate all 13 bar stools and went from nine to four tables and similar in other dining rooms and patio area.

Darren Moore said he made similar capacity cuts at his restaurant, Shore Rider.

"Restaurants have been having a really hard time operating in this environment,” he said.

The La Jolla Shores Association is a non-profit, not a Business Improvement District, and has been working with the city for a special events permit to close a block on Avenida De La Playa between El Paseo Grande and Calle La Plata and use parking spaces for dining and leave a 20 foot access for public safety.

“We've been working with the city since April to get this accomplished and every time we reach a certain place, they tell us to go they changed the game plan so we are really frustrated at this point,” said La Jolla Shores Association President, Janine Emerson.

Board member Phil Wise says they want to close the street permanently until September.

"Essentially what we want to do close the street we were told we could close the street and then told we couldn’t close the street," said Wise.

In the past month the city has been working on a Temporary Outdoor Business Operation permit that would streamline and waive the hundreds of dollars in permit fees to dine in the street, sidewalk, parking lots, public rights-of-way.

Alcohol Beverage Control is also waiving event permits to allow drinks in designated spaces.

“You go out to eat with your family and your mom and your kids are sitting there eating pizza. You want a glass of wine? You can do that outside closer to the sunshine,” said Lowe.

Last Friday, Development Services released a website that guides businesses on submitting a plan that must meet, transit, public safety and ADA regulations among others as well.

The City Council still needs to approve the plan and guidelines could change but include no loud music, concerts because this is not a social gathering and this needs to follow social distancing.

“I do want to make sure that you understand that everyone understands this is not a permit for an event venue, special event gathering. We are not allowing outdoor music,” said Lowe.

Parking is a concern. The temporary permit would expire after 45 days but could be extended.

“We really want to make sure that business owners, especially minority and communities of color, that we've got as much information and technical assistance out there as possible to give them give them a chance to capitalize on this as well,” said Lowe.

The city is recommending the street dining and shopping be during business hours such as 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

While this a fluid proposal, restaurant owners said they want to be prepared.

“Let us know in advance so that we can do it right and have a nice set up not something that we can slap tables out on the street and call it a day,” said Tom Spano, Piatti General Manager.



The city is encouraging businesses to submit their outdoor business plan to be placed in the queue so they can work through it sooner, so they won’t have to wait longer when the city approves the emergency ordinance.

Click here for the guide.

The project also allows sidewalk signage.