SAN DIEGO — A San Diego senator is sounding off on California’s high energy use charge claiming it is unfair for inland residents.

The high usage charge is intended to decrease energy use during peak hours, but Senator Brian Jones said it punishes those who live in hotter parts of the county.

The charge or high usage fee is mandated by the California Public Utilities Commission. It is applied to a customer’s bill when they use more than 400% of their base energy allowance in a given month.

It is a fee that according to critics unjustly affects those in inland areas – meaning those residents must pay more because of where they live.

For Santee resident, Carolyn Vaughn, paying her monthly power bill can mean no money for other necessities. Recently she received a bill for more than $200. Now, as a heat wave grips the region, she is concerned about her bill climbing even higher.

State Senator Brian Jones is the one leading the charge to get the state’s public utility commission to eliminate its high usage charge.

According to Jones, the fee unfairly targets residents in rural and inland areas who have no choice but to crank up the A.C., during the sweltering summer months.

SDG&E has tried to get that break for customers by appealing to the CPUC to suspend the charge to help ratepayers save money. It was an appeal the CPUC rejected.

Customers can avoid the high usage charge by switching to one of SDG&E’s new time of use plans.

In the meantime, ratepayers like Carolyn Vaughn said the state needs to act and eliminate the charge.

News 8 reached out to CPUC for comment on why the rejected SDG&E’s appeal to eliminate the fee.

In a statement it said the CPUS determined that eliminating the fee shifts costs from a few high usage customers to lower usage customers and the utilities commission did not believe that costs shift was equitable.