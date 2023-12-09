Questions remain about what happened to 250 small animals transported to Humane Society of Southern Arizona

San Diego Humane Society sent 318 small animals, 250 of them are unaccounted for.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) said its exploring its legal options in an effort to find out what happened to 250 small animals it transferred to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona last month (HSSAZ).

On August 7 SDHS transferred 318 small animals including guinea pigs and hamsters to the shelter in Tucson, Arizona in an air-conditioned vehicle. According to SDHS, the mass transport was the largest in SDHS's history, and it helped alleviate some of the pressure on local shelters, which are at 175% capacity for dogs and cats.

The goal was to let HSSAZ adopt out the small pets, and also work with their rescue partners on finding them new homes.

Concerned animal lovers started questioning why they couldn't find any online postings of the animals up for adoption. Several people have commented on social media, asking about the animals whereabouts. HSSAZ has reportedly said it transferred 250 of the animals to a private, family-run rescue group, that adopted them out, but has not disclosed the name of it.

"We’re in a holding pattern, we’re in a waiting game," said Nina Thompson, Director of Public Affairs at SDHS. "We’re hoping to get answers from the Humane Society of Southern Arizona as to where the 250 animals are that haven’t been accounted for yet."

She said the situation is highly unusual and has never happened before.

"The fact [the animals] went to one single rescue is what’s troubling and concerning to us," said Thompson. "Because we have never heard of a single rescue being able to adopt out so many small pets in such a short period of time."

"We’re not able to do it here at the San Diego Humane Society and we’re a rather large facility," she added.

CBS 8 has reached out to the HSSAZ for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.