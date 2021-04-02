Race and the News | Improving media coverage of minorities

This moderated panel discussion will be streamed live across the News 8 app and digital platforms at 11 a.m.

SAN DIEGO — As we continue our commitment to amplifying Black voices, we are proud to share that News 8's LaMonica Peters will be taking part in a panel discussion about how to improve media coverage of minority communities.

A moderated panel discussion on how race issues are reported in the news and the importance of minority perspectives will be held virtually Thursday, February 4 at 11 a.m. via zoom, hosted by the Coronado Public Library.

In addition to News 8’s LaMonica Peters, the panelists also include Laura Castañeda of the San Diego Union Tribune and Max Rivlin-Nadler of KPBS who will share their perspectives on how we can improve media coverage of minorities in a talk moderated by Dr. Dean Nelson of Point Loma Nazarene University.