Race and the News | Improving media coverage of minorities

SAN DIEGO — As we continue our commitment to amplifying Black voices, we are proud to share that News 8's LaMonica Peters will be taking part in a panel discussion about how to improve media coverage of minority communities.
A moderated panel discussion on how race issues are reported in the news and the importance of minority perspectives will be held virtually Thursday, February 4 at 11 a.m. via zoom, hosted by the Coronado Public Library.
In addition to News 8’s LaMonica Peters, the panelists also include Laura Castañeda of the San Diego Union Tribune and Max Rivlin-Nadler of KPBS who will share their perspectives on how we can improve media coverage of minorities in a talk moderated by Dr. Dean Nelson of Point Loma Nazarene University.
This event is part of the 2021 Coronado Community Read program and if you'd like to join the conversation and receive the link for this event, sign up via the library calendar at cplevents.org. You can also watch the event live on the News 8 app, across our digital platforms and in this page at 11 a.m.