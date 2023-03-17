Rady Children's cancer patients head to Arizona for Padres spring training

Children with cancer at Rady Children's Hospital are on their way for a second annual experience to go behind the scenes with San Diego Padres at training camp.

SAN DIEGO — Children with cancer receiving treatment at Rady Children's Hospital received a big sendoff Friday morning for a second annual experience to go behind the scenes with San Diego Padres at their Arizona spring training sessions.

San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner attended a sendoff ceremony for 12 cancer patients, aged 13 to 17, at Rady Children's Hospital, where the children signed baseball "contracts" before leaving on a three-day excursion with Padres staff and coaches.

"At Rady Children's, we talk a lot about treating the whole child. What that really means to us is looking at the child in a holistic way. Part of that holistic approach is the idea that kids need to have fun," said Chief External Affairs and Senior Vice President Steven Jennings of Rady Children's Hospital.

Jennings said the whole experience was made possible by a generous philanthropist in the San Diego community.

"I want to thank Michael, Lisa, and the Peckham family," Jennings said.

The Peckham family has supported Rady Children's Hospital for many years, so much so a center for cancer and blood disorders was named after the family at the hospital.

"You are officially Padres! You're going to be welcomed in as part of the organization this weekend. Thank you," Greupner exclaimed.