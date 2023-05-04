Record amount of rain and snow creating flooding and fire concerns

There's also concern over what will happen when all that snow melts.

According the Department of Water Resources, the state's snowpack is averaging 237% of average to date, making it among the deepest on record.



While it's beautiful to look at, and fun to play in, state leaders are worried, saying when all that snow melts, there's potential for flooding, high water levels and fast moving rivers and streams.



"The dangers with these waters is one, they could be deceiving as far as how fast they're flowing. Two, the temperature of them. That cold shock your body and can render you helpless, even if you are a strong swimmer, so we're just urging everyone to take extra precaution," said Brent Pascua, a captain with San Diego Cal Fire.



In addition to snowmelt concerns, Captain Pascua says there's also some added fire dangers because all the rain we've been getting has created new vegetation, which will eventually dry out, turning into fuel.



"We did get a lot of rain, but remember eventually that stuff is gonna get so hot that it dies off and puts us in a predicament," said Captain Pascua.



As for the statewide drought we've been in for the past few years, things have improved drastically.

