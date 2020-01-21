SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health issued a General Rain Advisory on Tuesday directing swimmers, surfers and others to avoid water contact at all beaches and bays following recent rainfall. The agency said swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following rainfall.

The agency said with rain comes urban runoff that may contain large amounts of bacteria from sources such as animal waste, soil and decomposing vegetation. This runoff can cause bacteria levels to rise in ocean and bay waters especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets, according to the department.

RELATED: Warmer and drier after Tuesday morning rain

"Bacteria levels can remain elevated after a rainstorm depending upon the intensity of the storm, volume of runoff and ocean conditions,” the agency said in part.

Warning signs are not posted for General Rain Advisories; however, many coastal storm drains have permanent warning signs.

A beach closure will remain in place for the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach shorelines due to sewage-contaminated water from the Tijuana River. The water contact closure area includes beaches from the U.S.-Mexico border to Carnation Avenue. Beach closure signs will remain up until state health standards are met for ocean water samples.

For more information on closures and advisories, click here.